Adelphoi (ADL) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $203,760.84 and $250.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.01722717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00190583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00151995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

