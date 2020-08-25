AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Shares Up 14.5%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) shares shot up 14.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.68. 42,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 57,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroCentury stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.30% of AeroCentury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.