AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 2,503,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,928,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

