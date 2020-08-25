AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 2,503,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,928,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
About AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
