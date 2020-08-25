AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading Down 7.5%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.94. 163,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

