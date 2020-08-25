Alethea Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,808 shares of company stock worth $52,570,861 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

