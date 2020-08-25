Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,588.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,782. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,383.69. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,614.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

