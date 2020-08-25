Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 173,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,910,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,293,164. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

