Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,770 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. 5,859,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,148,644. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

