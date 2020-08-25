Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 5.3% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Shares of BABA traded up $10.22 on Monday, reaching $276.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,450,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.41 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $276.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.