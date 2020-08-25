Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $161,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,450,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $276.97. The stock has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

