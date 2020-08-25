Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Down 7.2%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 946,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 474,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Almaden Minerals worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

