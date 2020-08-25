Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Down 7.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd (CVE:ALV) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 86,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 28,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87.

About Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and seven other exploration assets comprising 65,151 gross acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

