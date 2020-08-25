Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.99. The stock had a trading volume of 537,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,371. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

