Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 3,318,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,296,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 79,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

