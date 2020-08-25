Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 52,472 Shares of Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $2,322,398.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $1,485,300.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $2,401,887.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $709,050.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,117,695.83.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $47.51. 2,275,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.1% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.