Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Securities

Investment analysts at National Securities started coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. National Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,173. Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $588.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Andersons will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Andersons by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 235,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 126,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

