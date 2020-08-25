Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Trading 0.7% Higher

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.06. 629,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,353,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

