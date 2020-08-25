AppCoins (APPC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $535,400.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $535,400.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.01722717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00190583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00151995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,285,552 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

