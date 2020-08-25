Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) Shares Up 5.2%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.06. 829,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 571,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 2,285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $8,000,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.