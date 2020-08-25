Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Arena Events Group PLC (LON:ARE) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.69 ($0.07). Approximately 2,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 126,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.71.

In other news, insider Gregory Malcolm Lawless purchased 400,000 shares of Arena Events Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,133.54). Also, insider Kenneth George Hanna purchased 800,000 shares of Arena Events Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,173.92).

Arena Events Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides event rental solutions. It specializes in providing temporary event environments, large-scale event project management, and specialist event equipment. It provides temporary structures, such as simple marquees, triple deck temporary buildings, indoor and outdoor temporary seats, interiors, furniture, and ice rinks, as well as tableware under the Well Dressed Tables brand.

