ArtByte Trading 93.2% Lower Over Last Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00523505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.