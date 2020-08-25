AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news impact score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($114.73) to GBX 9,100 ($118.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.39) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,200 ($120.21) to GBX 9,300 ($121.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.66).

AZN traded up GBX 174 ($2.27) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,611 ($112.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,618.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,038.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a one year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

