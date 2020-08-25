AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AZN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $57.01. 3,392,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,630. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

