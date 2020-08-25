Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.64. 631,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,108,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

The stock has a market cap of $941.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $156,784.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,116 shares of company stock valued at $253,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

