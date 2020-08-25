Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.24. 3,082,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,539,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $463.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -1.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 410,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 40,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

