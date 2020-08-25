AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,365,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,876,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.