AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,365,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,876,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

