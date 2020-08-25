Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.91-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.13 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.72-3.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Autodesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.25.

ADSK traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.24. 1,538,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

