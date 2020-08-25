Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc Purchases 212,337 Shares

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 212,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $6,968,900.34.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 243,163 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,664,497.76.

On Thursday, May 28th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 217,074 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $4,065,796.02.

CAR traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.32. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

