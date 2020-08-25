Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. 54,499,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,057,555. The company has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

