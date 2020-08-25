Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Trading Up 5.9%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.65. Approximately 1,245,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 859,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,417,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

