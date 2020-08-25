Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.44. 372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.