Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Cap of $7,264.83

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Beacon has a market cap of $7,264.83 and approximately $19.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011156 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.