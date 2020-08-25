Beam (BEAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.10 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004532 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market cap of $36.59 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 68,980,680 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

