Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $254.60 and last traded at $250.84. Approximately 312,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 301,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

Get Beigene alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.79 and a 200-day moving average of $174.20.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $9,796,869.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,483,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,106,333.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $77,390.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,559.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,145 shares of company stock valued at $67,494,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 528.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.