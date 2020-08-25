BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Shares Down 1.9%

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 1,335,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,057% from the average daily volume of 61,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

