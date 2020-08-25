Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 24,815 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.11% of Nucor worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Nucor stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. 1,246,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

