Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,504,000 after purchasing an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday.

CBU traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 168,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,809. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

