Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 894.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 202,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 181,734 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,238,000 after purchasing an additional 237,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 207,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,926. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

