Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 138,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58,267 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 960,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 40,132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. 1,009,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,416. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

