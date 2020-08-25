Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,560,000 after acquiring an additional 221,466 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.05. 1,169,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.96. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

