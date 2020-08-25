Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,958,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,628,434. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

