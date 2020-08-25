Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $158.36. 386,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,021. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.22.

