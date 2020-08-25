Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 133 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 591,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $116.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

