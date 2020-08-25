BERNcash (BERN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,986.92

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BERNcash has a market cap of $24,986.92 and $2.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00067563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00771713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.01547568 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,658.79 or 0.99633820 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00159122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006168 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

