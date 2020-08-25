Biotest (ETR:BIO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Biotest AG (ETR:BIO)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €24.40 ($28.71) and last traded at €24.40 ($28.71). Approximately 1,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.20 ($27.29).

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $482.77 million and a PE ratio of -71.14.

About Biotest (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.