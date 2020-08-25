Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,454.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 57.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $1,454.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.25 or 0.05710729 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

