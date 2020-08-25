Bitcoin Planet Trading Down 88.1% Over Last Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00073244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00748740 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01482699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,474.03 or 1.00724326 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154279 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006049 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

