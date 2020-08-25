BLAST Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. BLAST has a market cap of $42,245.75 and $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003004 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002462 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000145 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 122.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,152,136 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

