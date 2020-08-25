Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Down 11% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Blocknet has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $31,189.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00011677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,039,546 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.